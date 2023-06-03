19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a killing of another 19-year-old early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on the 8100 of Zane Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on a report of a group of people using drugs. When officers arrived on scene, they say they immediately recognized the suspect who fled into an apartment and tried to escape off the balcony; police had surrounded the residence and were able to take him into custody.

The initial investigation shows both the victim and the suspect were at the same party on the 9500 block of Thomas Ave N around 1:54 a.m. Friday and were playing cards when the suspect drew a gun and shot the victim.

At this time it in unclear what prompted the shooting.