18-year-old Lake Elmo man killed in fiery crash in Oakdale, Minnesota

An 18-year-old driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Oakdale early Saturday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Oakdale Police responded to a report of a fire in the area of 50th Street North and Hadley Avenue North. Police said officers found a two-car crash, with one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police say he was a 18 years old from Lake Elmo.

The other driver was transported to Regions Hospital. The 38-year-old man is expected to survive his injuries.

The Oakdale Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

