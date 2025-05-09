18-year-old dies after being hit by dump truck in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A three-vehicle crash, involving a dump truck, left an 18-year-old dead Friday morning.
Fatal crash in Crow Wing County
What we know:
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 a.m. authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash at County Road 1 and County Road 66.
Authorities say a dump truck was traveling northbound on County Road 1 when an SUV was entering County Road 1 from County Road 66 coming south. The dump truck collided with the SUV and a second SUV was also struck in the crash.
The driver of the initial SUV, an 18-year-old, died at the scene, authorities said. A passenger from that SUV was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the dump truck left the scene with their employer.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified and further investigation.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently unknown.
The Source: A press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.