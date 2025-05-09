18-year-old dies after being hit by dump truck in Crow Wing County

article

The Brief An 18-year-old died after being hit by a dump truck at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 66. The crash involved three vehicles, a dump truck and two SUVs, according to authorities. The driver of the dump truck left the scene with his employer, law enforcement said.



A three-vehicle crash, involving a dump truck, left an 18-year-old dead Friday morning.

Fatal crash in Crow Wing County

What we know:

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 a.m. authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash at County Road 1 and County Road 66.

Authorities say a dump truck was traveling northbound on County Road 1 when an SUV was entering County Road 1 from County Road 66 coming south. The dump truck collided with the SUV and a second SUV was also struck in the crash.

The driver of the initial SUV, an 18-year-old, died at the scene, authorities said. A passenger from that SUV was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck left the scene with their employer.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified and further investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently unknown.