17th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open golf tournament raises money for Special Olympics, PGA Reach

Golfers are donning their best "bad pants" for FOX 9 Ian Leonard's annual golf tournament to raise money for charity.

The 17th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach Minnesota, a charity dedicated to enabling access to the game of golf.

The event is two golf tournaments in one day — the morning tournament is played with Minnesota PGA professionals together with Special Olympics athletes from across Minnesota. In the afternoon, there will be a program and speeches before the Special Olympics athletes send the golfers out for the afternoon tournament, which features an 18-hole foursome scramble format.

There are various prizes, including for players' "bad pants" and team spirit.

The event typically raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach Minnesota.