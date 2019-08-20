17-year-old girl missing from Bemidji

article

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night.

Teyana Provincial was last seen at 18th Street Northwest and Park Avenue Northwest at 8:30 p.m. She appears to have left the area voluntarily and her disappearance is not considered suspicious, according to police.

Provincial has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. She has unknown tattoos on her left hand.

Anyone with information on Provincial's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.