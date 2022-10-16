16-year-old charged with murder of teen found in St. Paul alley

article

A 16-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of another teenager in a St. Paul alley.

The 16-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court Friday with two counts of second-degree murder. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have the teen be certified as an adult for the crime.

The statement of probable cause says on Oct. 10, St. Paul police officers went to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a man lying in an alley, not breathing and showing signs of trauma.

Officers located the 16-year-old, identified as Antwan Watson, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said video surveillance from a nearby home captured three distinct gunshots around 12:12 p.m. A witness told police he captured video of three males walking into the alley about three minutes before the shots were heard, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police said two people came forward and said someone known as "JB" was the shooter, and he was a high school student in St. Paul. Later the same day, officers found surveillance video from the school, which appeared to show the teen "re-enacting the shooting," the document reads.

Later in the evening, police talked with another teen who may have been present at the time of the shooting. The teen told police he was with Watson and the 16-year-old suspect in an alley looking for a car a friend had given them a key to.

The teen said he was walking in front of the other two, and Wilson called out to him. When he turned around, he told police he saw the 16-year-old suspect shoot Watson, according to court documents.

Police said they also interviewed the person who gave the trio the car key. He told police he knew all three had guns because two of them had "showed them to him earlier in the day" at school, the document reads.

He also claimed that on one occasion, he saw all three of them rob two students on the way to school.

On Oct. 11, police located the 16-year-old suspect and recovered a loaded handgun from his waistband. The teen changed his story several times during interviews with investigators, according to court documents.

The teenager allegedly told police he had shot Watson because he heard the pair were "planning to rob him," the document reads.

The 16-year-old suspect made his first court appearance Friday afternoon at the Juvenile and Ramsey County Family Justice Center.