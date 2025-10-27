1,500 residents forced from St. Paul's Skyline Tower after weekend fire

The Brief 1,500 residents have been forced to evacuate a St. Paul highrise after a Sunday morning fire. Fire crews quickly put out a fire on the building's 12th floor, but a sprinkler activation caused a power outage that disabled essential services. The building has been deemed uninhabitable due to the impacts of the power outage.



The City of St. Paul says 1,500 residents inside the Skyline Tower have been forced out of the apartment building following an early Sunday morning fire.

Skyline Tower fire

What we know:

The City of St. Paul says it helped evacuate 1,500 residents after an early morning fire on Sunday on the tower's 12th floor. The fire was quickly extinguished, but minutes later the fire department was called again after management said the failure of the building's electrical system had activated sprinklers on three floors, causing a power outage.

The city says the loss of power disrupted water, heat, the fire suppression system, fire alarms, and all the building's elevators. The building has been deemed uninhabitable due to the loss of power.

The backstory:

The Skyline Tower is a 24-story affordable housing apartment building located off St. Anthony Avenue near Midway Marketplace.

The city is working with CommonBond, the company that runs the building, to provide additional housing services for residents.

What they're saying:

The City of St. Paul says: "The city activated emergency response resources to assist CommonBond with implementing their evacuation plan and ensuring residents were provided temporary lodging accommodations. Over 100 residents required special assistance in evacuating due to medical conditions and Metro Transit was engaged to assist in emergency transportation."

The building is still offline and residents won't be able to return until power and essential services are restored.

What you can do:

If you are a Skyline Tower resident who needs help, you can call St. Paul's Emergency Housing Support Line at 651-564-8570. You can find more details on emergency housing by clicking here.