148th Fighter Wing doing F-16 Fourth of July flyovers near Duluth

The Fourth of July marks Independence Day in the United States of America, and there are several ways we celebrate it across the country.

If you’re in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin or Michigan on Friday, there’s a chance you might see military flyovers. The 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth will be doing multiple F-16 flyovers Friday morning.

Where will the flyovers be?

What we know:

Col. Nathan Aysta, a Wing Commander with the 148th Fighter Wing, spoke with Amy Hockert on FOX 9’s All Day to detail the flyovers. Here’s a look at the schedule. They will have two different formations of two F-16s each, and another two over northern Wisconsin and Michigan, where they do day-to-day training.

Aysta says the F-16s will be in the air at about 9:30 a.m. in Duluth. They’ll be over eight towns during the course of about 90 minutes.Here is the rest of the schedule:

Cloquet - 9:32 a.m.

Moose Lake - 9:37 a.m.

Hill City - 9:59 a.m.

Nashwauk - 10:17 a.m.

Tower - 10:30 a.m.

Ely - 10:34 a.m.

Biwabik - 10:41 a.m.

Brookston - 11:02 a.m.

Giving back

Why you should care:

The fighter jets will travel in a clock-wise direction, an event Aysta says they do every year. The military gets tremendous support in northern Minnesota, and this is their way of giving back to the community.

Aysta says every flight you see takes countless hours of mapping and planning.

"We do the Fourth of July every year, it’s a very patriotic time in our country. We want to give back to those communities that support us," Aysta said.