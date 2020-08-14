Expand / Collapse search
1,403 citations during extra hands-free enforcement in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Driving while playing Pokemon Go, a driving instructor talking on the phone, a man steering with his knees while using both hands on the phone--these are just some of the examples of drivers stopped during the Minnesota's increased hands-free and distracted driving enforcement.

Law enforcement statewide participated in the campaign from Aug. 1-8, which coincided with the first anniversary of Minnesota's hands-free law going into effect. During the extra enforcement, officials gave out 1,403 citations. The St. Paul Police Department cited 449 drivers, which made up 32 percent of all the citations.

Under the first year of the hands-free law, law enforcement cited 20,811 drivers. Officials say there are early indications the law is having a positive impact on the roads. According to preliminary data, from August 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020 of the total crash deaths, 6 percent were due to distraction-related crashes. That's a 4 percent decrease from the year before during the same time period.

A first offense can cost more than $120 from the fine and court costs. Subsequent offenses can cost more than $300.