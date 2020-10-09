13-year-old rescued from ravine in Ely, Minnesota after stabbing

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from a ravine in Ely, Minnesota Thursday after having reportedly been stabbed by another teenager.

The Ely Police Department said at 3:30 p.m., a hiker called 911 saying they found someone who appeared to have fallen down a ravine at Miners Lake and injured their leg. The victim, a 13-year-old boy, was “conscious, but confused.”

Police officers and medical personnel arrived on scene. As they began to treat the victim, they noticed he also had stab wounds. The victim told police he had been assaulted.

Police located the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, at his home and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Duluth. His condition is unknown, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Arrowhead Juvenile Detention Center in Duluth. The case will be sent to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office to review for charges.