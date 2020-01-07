13-year-old girl charged in St. Paul school stabbing

article

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with felony second-degree assault after she allegedly stabbed a classmate at Community of Peace Academy in St. Paul, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Due to the girl's age, the court documents have been sealed. Her first court appearance was held Tuesday.

According to St. Paul police, Monday morning, the girl stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the stomach with a folding knife, causing the school to go into lockdown. Officers arrested her following the incident. The boy is expected to recover.