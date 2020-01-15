12-year-old student from Hastings, Minnesota dies after skiing accident

article

The community of Hastings, Minnesota is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old student who died in a skiing accident over the weekend.

According to a letter Hastings Middle School sent to families, 7th grader Tegan Johnson was involved in a serious skiing accident Sunday and died of his injuries.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Welch Village Ski Area in Welch, Minnesota. According to Welch Village officials, the ski patrol was notified of an injured guest on a closed trail. When patrol arrived on scene, the skier was unconscious and unresponsive.

Red Wing Emergency services were immediately called, and the boy was transferred to a local medical facility, officials said in an email to FOX 9.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

School and community counselors, psychologists, and social workers were available to meet with students Wednesday. According to the school, counselors will continue to be available in the upcoming days and weeks as needed.

"All of us at Hastings Middle School extend our deepest sympathy to Tegan’s family and friends," Principal Steve Kovach wrote in the letter. "Because of our close school community, this death touches everyone at our school."

Statement from Welch Village Ski Area:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young skier. We would like to thank all the first responders and the Welch Village Ski Patrol for their help. We ask for your continued prayers and support for the skier’s family."