12-year-old killed in ATV crash in Renville County, Minn.

A 12-year-old boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle rollover Saturday morning in Renville County, Minnesota.

Deputies say crews were called just after 9:30 a.m. for the report of the crash with one boy trapped along the 73000 block of 510th Street in Martinsburg Township, six miles south of Buffalo Lake.

At the scene, investigators learned the ATV had rolled while two boys were riding in a road ditch and hit a "field approach," causing the ATV to flip.

Deputies say 12-year-old Carsten Homan of Hector, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene. The other boy riding the ATV was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.