12 Finalists announced for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Education Minnesota on Thursday announced the 12 finalists for Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in 2025.

The finalists were chosen by a 21-person independent selection panel who had 31 semifinalists to choose from. The panel consisted of leaders in education, business, government, and non-profits. A total of 142 educators were nominated for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Who are the finalists?

What we know:

Here’s a look at all 12 educators who are up for Teacher of the Year:

Stacy Bartlett, Stillwater Area High School, Stillwater Area Schools, biology, 10-12

Katelyn Bruce, Lake Harriet Lower Campus, Minneapolis Public Schools, second grade

Ben Cuevas-Rengstorf, Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis Public Schools, culinary arts, 9-12

Christoph Dundas, Austin High School, Austin Public Schools, band, 9-12

John Horton, J.J. Hill Montessori School, Saint Paul Public Schools, grades 1-3

Amanda Jagdeo, Hamline Elementary School, Saint Paul Public Schools, pre-K

Zoe Kourajian, Edgewood Middle School, Mounds View Public Schools, U.S. history and girls’ leadership, 7-8

Soren Olesen, Roseau High School, Roseau Community School District, welding, machine shop and work-based learning, 11-12

Sean Padden, Roseville Area Middle School, Roseville Area Schools, health, 7-8

Araceli Pastrana, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, Eden Prairie Schools, third grade

Kong Vang, Washington Technology Magnet School, Saint Paul Public Schools, ethnic studies, 9-12

Linda Wallenberg, Eden Prairie High School, Eden Prairie Schools, English, 9 & 12

The process

What's next:

The selection panel will meet May 3 to conduct individual interviews with each of the 12 educators. Votes will then be cast for the Teacher of the Year.

Tracy Byrd of Minneapolis Washburn High School, the current Teacher of the Year, will announce the winner at a banquet on May 4 at St. Paul RiverCentre.

What is Education Minnesota?

Why you should care:

Education Minnesota is the statewide educators’ union which organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates range from pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.