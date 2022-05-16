Expand / Collapse search
111-year-old 'Grandma Ruth' of Minneapolis dies just before turning 112

By Nick Longworth
Updated 9:17PM
(FOX 9) - The woman known as "Grandma Ruth" – one of the oldest living Minnesotans and Americans – has died.

Ruth Adler Knelman died at her home in Minneapolis on May 16, five days before her 112 birthday, according to an announcement from her family.

"Ruth's zest for life and desire to always look forward to the future kept her young. Until the very end she lived independently with a mind and body that allowed her to enjoy all the fruits of life until very recent times, with her phone ringing often for everything from coffee dates to bridge club; if you needed an opinion on the newest, trendiest restaurants in the city, Ruth had probably been, with a review to share," an obituary shared.

Ruth was a well-known member of the community and a long-time volunteer.