11 arrested after demonstrators damage Hennepin County Jail during protest over police shooting of Jacob Blake

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said 11 people were arrested outside the jail in downtown Minneapolis overnight during protests over the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The demonstration started at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Monday evening, where hundreds of people gathered to stand in solidarity with communities demanding justice in Kenosha after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Protesters marched through Minneapolis before ending up in front of the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

The rally comes just months after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking protests across the world.

The sheriff’s office said the demonstration turned destructive as demonstrators broke windows at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center and threatened to breach the security of the jail. Deputies then moved in to make arrests.

Protesters march in downtown Minneapolis demanding justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (FOX 9)

Advertisement

One police officer reportedly broke their hand during the confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said there were approximately 100 people gathered outside the jail at one point, but they dispersed shortly after 1 a.m. after deputies made the arrests.

The 11 people who were arrested are being held on probable cause riot, damage to property and unlawful assembly.

"We fully support peaceful protests, but we cannot—and will not—allow demonstrators to destroy property or jeopardize the safety and security of our inmates, our deputies and our jail," Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a statement.

Protesters in Minneapolis demand justice in police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (FOX 9)

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said they did not know whether the 11 arrests included the five who were arrested earlier in the evening by Minneapolis police, but said the 11 protesters were arrested outside the jail much later in the demonstration.

Blake was shot Sunday night while police were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. Video shows that Kenosha police fired multiple shots at Jacob Blake, as he leaned into his SUV while his three sons were in the vehicle. Blake was hospitalized and is in serious condition.