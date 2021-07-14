Minnesota State Fair hiring for 1,000 jobs: Here's how to get one

From the top of Machinery Hill to the far end of the Midway, the Minnesota State Fair is looking for people to fill about 1,000 open positions for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get Together.

The State Fair is hiring for parking, ticket-selling and taking, food service, animal barns, retail sales, custodians--all the fair things that make the fair go.

Anyone looking for a job is asked to register online. They will then meet with fair staff at the Employment Center (1640 Como Ave.) in person to find a job that best fits their interest. Those without internet access can register and apply in person at the Employment Center.

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6. Organizers do not expect there to be any daily attendance limits.