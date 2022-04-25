Expand / Collapse search
Bike found in search for missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9
article

Lily Peters was last seen leaving her aunt's home Sunday evening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Wisconsin are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

The Chippewa Fall's Police Department says Lily Peters was last seen leaving her aunt's home Sunday evening. She was supposed to be headed home, but never arrived.

Her father called police around 9 p.m. to tell them his daughter had not returned home.

Police began a search and located a bicycle they believe belongs to Lily in some woods a short distance from Lily's Aunt's house.

Additional law enforcement was then called in to help with a larger search of the area.

This is an ongoing incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.

Lily Peters. 