10-year-old girl missing near Cass Lake, Minnesota found safe

Update (10:58 a.m. Tuesday): The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office say Mika Whitefeather has been found safe and is currently with authorities and family.

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.

Miikawaadizi "Mika" Whitefeather was last seen Sunday afternoon with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, near Cass Lake. Jonathan Whitefeather was last seen driving a 1997 Maroon Chevy Suburban with Minnesota plate 632-TJW.

Mika is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, about 58 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, a green/white/red Bentleyville stocking cap, and a red face mask.

Anyone who has seen Mika or Jonathan is asked to call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218)335-8277 or Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218)547-1424.