1 woman dead, another hospitalized after crash in Northeast Minneapolis

One woman died and another was hospitalized after a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:29 a.m., officers responded to a crash at Lowry Street NE and Grand Street NE where a car struck a pole. The two occupants were trapped inside the car and extricated with help from the fire department.

The passenger, a woman believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a woman believed to be in her 20s, was transported to the hospital.

Authorities believe the vehicle was traveling east on Lowry when it lost control, striking a pole. Police say alcohol and/or drugs and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The case is still under investigation.