1 shot in drive-by shooting in Dinkytown near University of Minnesota campus overnight

One person was shot in a drive-by shooting in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at midnight near 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast. Someone in a dark vehicle shot the victim and fled, according to the U of M Police Department.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said a man was walking in the area whenn they heard a sound and then realized they had been shot.

Elder said the victim went to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was not a university of Minnesota student.

The U sent a Safe-U emergency alert to students around 1:22 a.m.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.