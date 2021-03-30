1 million Minnesotans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that 1,003,316 Minnesotans have completed the vaccination process against COVID-19. About 1,637,771 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The news comes as vaccine eligibility expanded March 30, allowing Minnesotans 16 years of age and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota health officials reported more than 70,000 vaccines administered on Saturday and Sunday—the two highest days on record. The seven-day average for doses administered is now more than 44,000 per day, an all-time high.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the state reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The 1,278 cases are out of 15,167 tests, an 8.4% positivity rate. Health officials say the 7-day positivity rate is steadily increasing, surpassing 5%, which is considered cause for concern.