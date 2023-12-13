1 killed in shooting on University Avenue West in St. Paul: Police
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on University Avenue West in St. Paul on Wednesday night.
The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened on the 400 block of University Avenue West. One person has died, but police did not share more details about the victim.
FOX 9 is sending a crew to the scene. Law enforcement will provide additional information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.