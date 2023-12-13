Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in shooting on University Avenue West in St. Paul: Police

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on the 400 block of University Avenue West. (Credit St. Paul Police Department) (Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on University Avenue West in St. Paul on Wednesday night. 

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened on the 400 block of University Avenue West. One person has died, but police did not share more details about the victim. 

FOX 9 is sending a crew to the scene. Law enforcement will provide additional information as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.  