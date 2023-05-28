Expand / Collapse search
1 killed in motorcycle crash in southern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday morning wreck along I-35 in Minnesota, just north of the Iowa border.

Few details are available about the crash at this point.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the motorcyclist, identified only as a 63-year-old Lakeville man, was riding southbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson Touring around 11:30 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a median barrier just before Exit 2.

It's unclear what caused the man to lose control.

The victim's identity is expected to be released Monday afternoon.