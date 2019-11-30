1 killed in crash in Minnetrista, Minnesota

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Minnetrista, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the 1800 block of County Road 92. When they arrived they found two drivers, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.