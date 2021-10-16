1 killed in crash at new freeway bus station on I-35W and Lake Street

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash at the new Metro Transit bus station on northbound I-35W and Lake Street in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, starting part of the freeway bus station on fire. State Patrol said a Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-35W when it left the freeway and struck the building. It appears that crews put out the fire before 8:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished the flames after a car crashed into the bus station Saturday night.

The I-35W and Lake Street Station, a new two-story transit station for METRO Orange Line and I-35W express bus routes, was set to open Monday, according to Metro Transit. Officials said the bus stop sustained cosmetic damage.

State Patrol initially reported two people were killed, but says further investigation determined there was one person in the car that crashed. The identity of the victim has not been released.