1 killed, 1 seriously hurt after vehicle catches fire after Minneapolis wreck

A fiery crash in Minneapolis left one man dead overnight, another seriously hurt, and Minneapolis police searching for people who ran from the crash scene.

Police responded to the intersection of 41st Street East and Hiawatha Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday morning for a crash with a vehicle engulfed in flames. Our crew at the scene spotted a sedan with heavy fire damage and car parts strewn across the roadway.

Police say a man in the vehicle was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare where he later succumbed to his injuries. A second man, suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, was also transported to HCMC for treatment.

Police say it appears there might have been other people in the vehicle who left the crash scene. The Minneapolis Police Department used a K9 officer to search for those individuals. Minnesota State Patrol was also called in to assist with processing the crash scene.

Now, authorities are investigating the possibility that another vehicle was involved in the crash – and they are not ruling out a hit-and-run scenario.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.