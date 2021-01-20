1 killed, 1 injured in fire at St. Paul homeless encampment

article

Police are investigating after a person was killed and another was injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, at about 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a homeless encampment on the north side of Shepard Road on a report of a fire with injuries.

The St. Paul Fire Department extinguished the fire. Authorities learned that one person died in the fire and another was injured. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police department homicide and arson investigators are on scene, working with fire department investigators to determine a cause. No arrests have been made.