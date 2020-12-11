1 injured in shooting in Alexandria, Minnesota

Alexandria police are investigating after a shooting left one man injured Friday.

According to Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue in Alexandria. When police arrived, they found a man injured with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to Alomere Health for treatment.

Police are looking into if a reported disturbance near County Road 82 and McKay Avenue may be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department.