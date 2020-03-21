1 in serious condition after condo fire in Burnsville, Minnesota

One person is in serious condition after a fire at a condominium early Saturday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota.

According to the Burnsville Fire Department, at 12:32 a.m., crews responded to a reported smoke alarm sounding at the Ridgeview Condominiums located at the 12900 block of Nicollet Avenue South in Burnsville.

When they arrived, crews found a fire within the building and quickly extinguished it. Authorities rescued one adult victim, who was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Six units in the building sustained smoke and/or fire damage. All six units will be unable to be occupied for a period of time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.