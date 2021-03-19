1 in custody after stealing Prairie Island Police squad car
WELCH, Minn. (FOX 9 - A man is in custody after stealing a Prairie Island Police Department squad car, according to Prairie Island Police Chief Jon Priem.
Chief Priem says around 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call. An officer tried to deescalate the situation, but the 29-year-old man got into the officer's squad vehicle and drove off. The chase ended in a field used for parking near the Treasure Island Casino in Welch after the vehicle was disabled.
Police took the man into custody. FOX 9 captured video of a person being loaded into an ambulance.
Two of the officers who participated in the pursuit suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.