1 hurt in shooting near Fine Line concert venue

A shooting near a Minneapolis concert venue Sunday night left one person seriously hurt, officers say.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. to the shooting along the 300 block of North 1st Avenue. Investigators say responding officers found one victim with "potentially life-threatening" injuries near that area.

The victim, a man, was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made, but officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Video from the scene shows the area around the Fine Line club taped off with evidence markers along the street. An online calendar shows Maya Hawke, performer, actress, and daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, was scheduled to perform at the Fine Line Sunday night.

Police did not indicate any connection between the shooting and the show. In social media posts, however, some fans reported hearing gunshots from the music venue.