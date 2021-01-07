1 hospitalized after fire at northeast Minneapolis duplex

article

A man was hospitalized after a fire at a duplex in the Sheridan neighborhood of Minneapolis early Thursday morning.

At 1:50 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire in a duplex on the 400 block of Broadway Street Northeast, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the first floor.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a duplex on Broadway Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis early Thursday morning. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Crews searched the duplex and rescued a man from the first floor unit. They performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The resident in the second floor unit was able to evacuate the duplex on their own, the fire department said.

Crews extinguished a fire on the first floor within approximately 20 minutes of arriving on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.