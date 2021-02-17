Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Eden Prairie
One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after what police say was a domestic shooting in Eden Prairie, Minnesota overnight.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Promontory Drive, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Police are calling it a domestic shooting, but have not said who fired the gun or who was shot. 

The victim is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested. 