1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Eden Prairie, Minnesota
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting in Eden Prairie, Minnesota overnight.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Promontory Drive, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.
Police are calling it a domestic shooting, but have not said who fired the gun or who was shot.
The victim is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.