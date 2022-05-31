Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead in Rice County, deputies have 1 in custody

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Rice County say they are investigating after a man was found dead early Monday morning. 

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a disturbance in the City of Morristown. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man had recently died. 

Another man at the scene was taken into custody.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing.