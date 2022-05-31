Man found dead in Rice County, deputies have 1 in custody
RICE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Rice County say they are investigating after a man was found dead early Monday morning.
The Rice County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a disturbance in the City of Morristown. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man had recently died.
Another man at the scene was taken into custody.
Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
