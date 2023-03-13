1 dead following house fire in Prior Lake

article

Authorities say they found a woman dead after a fire in a home in Prior Lake Sunday night.

The City of Prior Lake says firefighters were called to a home on the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest around 10:24 p.m. on a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the front of the home. The flames were quickly put out, and when firefighters searched the home they found an unresponsive woman in the house.

Emergency crews provided care, but the woman was pronounced dead.

The cause of the woman’s death and the fire are still undetermined.