1 dead following confrontation between vehicles in north Minneapolis

One person died following a confrontation between vehicles in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

Officers responded to reported gunshots and a vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Aldrich Avenue North. When police arrived they found a person gravely injured inside the crashed vehicle. Emergency crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died. Police believe he was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police also interviewed another person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to preliminary investigation, detectives believe people inside two vehicles were having a dispute as they drove north on Aldrich Avenue N. At one point, one vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The other vehicle involved continued driving north.

The crash remains under investigation.