3 adults critically injured after shooting in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting left three adults seriously injured in Bemidji on Thursday evening.
Bemidji triple shooting
What we know:
According to Bemidji police, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment near 2500 Itasca Loop Northwest.
At the scene, officers found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sanford Hospital with critical injuries, police said.
The hospital was put on lockdown "as a precaution" as police searched for the suspect, a 16-year-old boy.
Police say around 6:40 p.m., the suspect surrendered to authorities without incident.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
The relationship between the suspect and the victims is unclear.
The Source: A press release from the Bemidji Police Department.