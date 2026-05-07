3 adults critically injured after shooting in Bemidji

The Brief A shooting in Bedmidji left three adults critically injured Thursday. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested after a search. During the search, a local hospital was put on lockdown "as a precaution."



A shooting left three adults seriously injured in Bemidji on Thursday evening.

Bemidji triple shooting

What we know:

According to Bemidji police, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment near 2500 Itasca Loop Northwest.

At the scene, officers found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sanford Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The hospital was put on lockdown "as a precaution" as police searched for the suspect, a 16-year-old boy.

Police say around 6:40 p.m., the suspect surrendered to authorities without incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is unclear.