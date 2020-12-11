1 dead after truck crashes on Cedar Avenue S. in Minneapolis

One person is dead after single-vehicle crash on Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of 45th Street East and Cedar Avenue South, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 30s behind the wheel of a truck with no pulse and not breathing.

Officers removed the man from the truck and began CPR. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and drugs may be contributing factors in the deadly crash.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim as well as the nature and cause of his death at a later date.

The crash remains under investigation.