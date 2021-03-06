1 dead after shooting near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

One person has died after reports of shots fired near the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Police say they received ShotSpotter reports along with 911 calls for two people who were shot in the area of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site of the George Floyd Memorial in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood.

Initially, officers were told by callers the victim would be brought to a barricade that blocks off the memorial from traffic. However, when police arrived, they say they learned the victims had been transported to a nearby hospital. Officers say they were also met with "interference" from people at the memorial.

At Hennepin County Medical Center, police learned a shooting victim, a man in his 30s, had arrived at the hospital but later died from their injuries. At the same time, police say the second victim never arrived at the hospital and has not yet been located.

So far, police say they've learned that the victim in the shooting had been involved in an argument with the shooter prior to shots being fired. The suspect then reportedly left the scene in a cream or light-colored Suburban, believed to be a 2005 to 2016 body style, headed northbound on Chicago Avenue. Police believe the Suburban was hit by gunfire during the incident.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the police department or CrimeStopper with information at 800-222-TIPS.