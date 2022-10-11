1 dead after shooting in St. Paul

article

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Officers responded around 6:35 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas and Grotto Street North where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was quickly transported to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Our crews at the scene saw officers inspecting a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window. It's unclear if the victim was inside the vehicle. The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St Paul Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.