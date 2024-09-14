1 dead, 6 injured after crash in Mille Lacs County

article

One man has died, and six others were injured after one vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the other late Saturday morning in Greenbush Township.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before noon, a man driving a Buick Lesabre was heading eastbound on Highway 95 near 120th Avenue when he crossed the center line and crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox.

The man driving the Lesabre, identified as 36-year-old Ulysses Chase, died at the scene, authorities said. The other three passengers in that vehicle, an 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants of the Lesabre were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement. The airbags also did not deploy in the Lesabre at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Equinox, a 63-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other two passengers of the Equinox, a 38-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All the occupants of the Equinox were wearing seat belts.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say what led Chase to cross the center line and ultimately crash into the other vehicle.

It is unknown why the airbags didn't deploy in the Lesabre.

The current conditions of those who were injured is also unknown.