1 dead, 2 others, including a 12-year-old, injured in shooting in Bloomington, Minnesota

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say a woman was killed, and two other people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured following a triple shooting late Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a home on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue just after 11 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

On scene, officers discovered a woman dead in a garage and a man yelling from inside the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the man inside, but he refused to come outside.

The suspect in the house did shoot at police, who returned gunfire, but there were no injuries. Police eventually took the man into custody and booked him into the Bloomington Jail.

While at the home, officers learned two other gunshot victims were en route to the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound and 29-year-old was in stable condition, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

