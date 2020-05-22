1 dead, 2 injured after overdosing on counterfeit oxycodone pills in Mankato, Minnesota

One man died, another is in the ICU and a third was injured in Mankato, Minnesota early Thursday morning after overdosing on what authorities believe were counterfeit oxycodone pills.

At 2:21 a.m., officers from the Mankato Department of Public Safety and first responders were called to a drug incident at an apartment on Monks Avenue, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. They found three overdose victims in the apartment, all men in their 20s.

The first responders attempted life-saving measures, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Marcus Kory Krogh, 23, of Mankato.

The other two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. One was admitted to the intensive care unit and the other was treated and released.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force determined counterfeit oxycodone pills were responsible for the overdoses. Counterfeit opioid pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and the country, according to a news release.

Authorities are once again reminding the public not to ingest any “prescription” medication that was not dispensed by a pharmacy as counterfeit pills are purposefully made to look like actual prescription medication.

The final cause of death for Krogh is pending autopsy and toxicology results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. The condition of the victim who was admitted to the ICU is currently unknown.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate the overdoses.