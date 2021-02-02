1 dead, 1 injured in house explosion in River Falls, Wisconsin

One person has died from their injuries, while another remains hospitalized following a house explosion in River Falls, Wisconsin Monday night, according to the River Falls Police Department.

The two people injured were inside the home on the 400 block of River Hills Road at the time of the explosion. Neighbors helped them get to safety after the explosion.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said 75-year-old Martha Gaustad passed away from her injuries. Kari Gaustad, 42, is at the hospital in stable condition.

Young said the explosion does not appear to be a criminal act, but the investigation is ongoing.