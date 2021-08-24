1 dead, 1 injured after lightning strikes near construction crew

One construction worker is dead and another is seriously injured after lightning struck near a construction crew in western Wisconsin, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday around 11:11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of two men possibly struck by lightning at a construction site on 390th Street in the Town of Menomonie. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with apparently serious injuries and a 60-year-old man who was not breathing. They attempted to revive the older man, but he died at the scene. An ambulance took the 20-year-old man to Mayo Clinic Eau Claire.

According to preliminary investigation, the construction crew had been working on a pole shed, which has a partial roof. The group had stopped working due to weather, but after it appeared to pass, they resumed work. Soon after, the lightning struck, causing both men to fall off their ladders.

The case remains under investigation with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.