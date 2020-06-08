1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at home in Shakopee, Minnesota Monday night

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota have arrested one person in connection to a deadly shooting at a home Monday night.

At 7:22 p.m., the Shakopee Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident in a home on the 2400 block of Paha Circle. When they arrived, officers found a 65-year-old man inside the home with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene for second-degree murder. He is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges.

Police said they do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. However, police do not believe there is any threat or danger to the general public.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.