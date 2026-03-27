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1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Highway 61 crash in Cottage Grove

By
Published  March 27, 2026 4:31pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
Cottage Grove woman honored for saving life

Cottage Grove woman honored for saving life

A Cottage Grove woman is being honored for saving the life of a man who was having a heart attack at a gas station. FOX 9's Maury Glover has the full story.

The Brief

    • One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove on Friday.
    • The other driver was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating and reconstructing the crash.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Highway 61 crash leaves one dead, one injured

What we know:

Cottage Grove Public Safety says two vehicles crashed on Highway 61 between 70th Street and 80th Street on Friday, resulting in the death of one driver.

The other driver was transported to Regions Hospital by Cottage Grove EMS, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota State Patrol has started reconstructing the crash to determine what happened, and if any changes will be filed.

Local authorities say they are working together to provide answers and support those affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of those involved, details about what caused the crash, or the current condition of the surviving driver.

The Source: Information provided by the Cottage Grove Public Safety Department.

Road incidentsCottage GroveMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety