'Coolest thing made in Minnesota' competition launched, nominations open

Minnesota is home to some incredible inventions and innovations over the years, but which one is the coolest?

To find out, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce launched the "Coolest thing made in Minnesota" program.

Anyone who wants to nominate a product can do so at the Chamber of Commerce's website.

Nominations will be taken through Aug. 15, and the finalists will be announced in September. Once final votes are in, a winning product will be announced in October.

Besides the obvious contenders, like Spam and Post-it notes, there are several possibilities that some may take for granted in everyday life.

Vice President of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Byers spoke about the many Minnesota products on FOX 9's Good Day.

"Think about General Mills, Post, Medtec," Byers said. "Starkey right here in Eden Prairie, a global supplier of hearing aids. Think about recreational products. The nominations really reflect the diverse industry we have here."