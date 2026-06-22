Shots fired near U of M campus, police investigating Dinkytown area
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after shots were fired near the University of Minnesota campus Monday afternoon.
Investigation underway after shots fired in Dinkytown
What we know:
The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) says shots were fired at the corner of 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on Monday afternoon.
Dig deeper:
According to a Dinkytown Alert sent at 3:57 p.m., two men ran from the scene after the shooting and officers are now investigating.
Why you should care:
The alert advised people to avoid the area as police work the scene, which has since been cleared.
What's next:
University officials say there is no further information to share at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the University of Minnesota Police Department.