Shots fired near U of M campus, police investigating Dinkytown area

The Brief University police say shots were fired at 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on Monday afternoon. Two men allegedly then ran from the scene, Police continue to investigate.



Police are investigating after shots were fired near the University of Minnesota campus Monday afternoon.

Investigation underway after shots fired in Dinkytown

What we know:

The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) says shots were fired at the corner of 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on Monday afternoon.

Dig deeper:

According to a Dinkytown Alert sent at 3:57 p.m., two men ran from the scene after the shooting and officers are now investigating.

Why you should care:

The alert advised people to avoid the area as police work the scene, which has since been cleared.

What's next:

University officials say there is no further information to share at this time.