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Shots fired near U of M campus, police investigating Dinkytown area

By
FOX 9
University of Minnesota
Published June 22, 2026 7:46 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 7:46 PM CDT
U of M opening off-campus safety center in Dinkytown
U of M opening off-campus safety center in Dinkytown

U of M opening off-campus safety center in Dinkytown

The University of Minnesota has opened an off-campus safety center in the heart of Dinkytown. The building on 14th Avenue Southeast includes a study space, safety classroom, student legal services and more.

The Brief

    • University police say shots were fired at 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on Monday afternoon.
    • Two men allegedly then ran from the scene,
    • Police continue to investigate.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after shots were fired near the University of Minnesota campus Monday afternoon.

Investigation underway after shots fired in Dinkytown

What we know:

The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) says shots were fired at the corner of 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on Monday afternoon.

Dig deeper:

According to a Dinkytown Alert sent at 3:57 p.m., two men ran from the scene after the shooting and officers are now investigating.

Why you should care:

The alert advised people to avoid the area as police work the scene, which has since been cleared.

What's next:

University officials say there is no further information to share at this time.

The Source: Information provided by the University of Minnesota Police Department.

University of MinnesotaMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety